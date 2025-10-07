Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams will be up against the 14th-ranked rushing defense of the Carolina Panthers (107.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Williams' next game against the Panthers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Javonte Williams Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 78.45

78.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.10

15.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has been one of the best players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking second with 17.3 fantasy points per game (86.5 total points). He is 13th in fantasy points among all players.

During his last three games, Williams has delivered 49.1 total fantasy points (16.4 per game), running the ball 46 times for 296 yards and two scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 35 yards on nine receptions (10 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was last week against the New York Jets, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 25.9 fantasy points. He also had 135 rushing yards on 16 attempts (8.4 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (7.2 points) in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, running for 76 yards on 10 carries with five catches for 16 yards.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Panthers this season.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed only one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

The Panthers have given up a TD reception by seven players this season.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

One player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.