Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Jets, who have the 25th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (130.5 yards allowed per game).

For more information on Williams, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game against the Jets.

Javonte Williams Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 77.20

77.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.81

15.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 60.6 fantasy points in 2025 (15.2 per game), Williams is the sixth-ranked player at the RB position and 23rd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Williams has generated 42.2 fantasy points (14.1 per game) as he's rushed for 258 yards and scored two touchdowns on 48 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 64 yards on 14 grabs (15 targets).

The highlight of Williams' fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the New York Giants, a game when he went off for 97 rushing yards and one TD on 18 carries (for 19.0 total fantasy points). As a pass-catcher, he grabbed six balls (on seven targets) for 33 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Javonte Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, running 10 times for 76 yards, with five receptions for 16 yards as a receiver (7.2 fantasy points).

Jets Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New York this season.

The Jets have allowed at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Jets have given up a TD catch by six players this year.

A total of one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus New York this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one touchdown against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

