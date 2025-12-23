Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Washington Commanders and their 29th-ranked run defense (141.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Williams' next game versus the Commanders, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Javonte Williams Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.4

12.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.31

70.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.22

15.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.16

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Williams is currently the 11th-ranked fantasy player (29th overall), putting up 196.4 total fantasy points (13.1 per game).

During his last three games, Williams has delivered 32.1 total fantasy points (10.7 per game), running the ball 41 times for 192 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on nine yards on four receptions (seven targets).

Williams has generated 56.2 fantasy points (11.2 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 338 yards with two touchdowns on 78 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 44 yards on nine grabs (13 targets) with one TDs.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst versus the New York Jets, a game when he came through with one catch and four receiving yards with one touchdown (25.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Javonte Williams had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, when he posted just 3.4 fantasy points (13 carries, 29 yards).

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has given up more than 300 yards passing to four players this year.

The Commanders have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Washington has allowed 10 players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed at least three passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs this year.

Washington has allowed seven players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 25 players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed four players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Commanders have allowed five players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 14 players have run for at least one touchdown versus Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

