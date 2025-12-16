Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

In Week 16 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the 11th-ranked run defense in the NFL (104.7 yards allowed per game).

Is Williams a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Chargers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Javonte Williams Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 67.69

67.69 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.44

0.44 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.22

10.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 192.1 fantasy points in 2025 (13.7 per game), Williams is the 10th-ranked player at the RB position and 27th among all players.

During his last three games, Williams has 41.8 total fantasy points (13.9 per game), carrying the ball 49 times for 217 yards and two touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 21 yards on five catches (seven targets) with one TDs.

Williams has delivered 61.2 total fantasy points (12.2 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 91 times for 397 yards and two scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 35 yards on eight receptions (11 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season came against the New York Jets in Week 5, when he piled up 25.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks. With his legs, he added 135 rushing yards on 16 carries (8.4 YPC) with one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Javonte Williams had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, when he put up just 3.4 fantasy points (13 carries, 29 yards).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow someone to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chargers this season.

Only two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have not allowed someone to throw for three or more touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed a touchdown reception by 11 players this season.

Los Angeles has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this season.

