Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will play the Minnesota Vikings and their 22nd-ranked rushing defense (126.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Vikings? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Williams this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Javonte Williams Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.8

13.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 73.16

73.16 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.73

17.73 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has put up 177.0 fantasy points in 2025 (13.6 per game), which ranks him seventh at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 23 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Williams has delivered 36.8 total fantasy points (12.3 per game), rushing the ball 54 times for 213 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 35 yards on seven receptions (10 targets) with one TD.

Williams has delivered 52.4 total fantasy points (10.5 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 91 times for 389 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 35 yards on nine receptions (12 targets) with one TD.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 5 performance versus the New York Jets, a game when he went off for one catch and four receiving yards with one touchdown (25.9 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, running 13 times for 29 yards, with five receptions for five yards as a receiver (3.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed just one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs against Minnesota this year.

Just two players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has given up over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to only one player this year.

The Vikings have given up more than 100 yards rushing to four players this season.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this season.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Javonte Williams? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.