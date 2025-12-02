Javonte Williams Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Lions

Javonte Williams and the Dallas Cowboys will meet the Detroit Lions and their 11th-ranked rushing defense (103.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Williams for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Lions? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Javonte Williams Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions Game Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.2

12.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 69.18

69.18 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.41

0.41 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.24

12.24 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams has produced 164.3 fantasy points in 2025 (13.7 per game), which ranks him seventh at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 24 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Williams has 33.4 total fantasy points (11.1 per game), carrying the ball 59 times for 239 yards and zero touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 35 yards on six catches (seven targets) with one TDs.

Williams has put up 56.6 fantasy points (11.3 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 363 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 87 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 43 yards on eight grabs (10 targets) with one TDs as a receiver.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 5 against the New York Jets, when he carried 16 times for 135 yards and one touchdown on his way to 25.9 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on two targets) for four yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy standpoint, Javonte Williams' matchup versus the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 3.4 fantasy points. He rushed for 29 yards on 13 carries on the day with five catches for five yards.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has allowed only one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Lions have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

A total of nine players have thrown for at least two TDs against Detroit this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed three players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 20 players have caught a TD pass versus the Lions this year.

Detroit has allowed five players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Lions' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed at least one rushing TD to eight players this year.

The Lions have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

