Jauan Jennings Fantasy Week 17: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Lions

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings will match up with the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Detroit Lions (240.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 8:15 PM ET on Monday.

Daily fantasy players, is Jennings worth considering for his upcoming matchup against the Lions? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Jennings vs. Lions Game Info

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions

San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Game Day: December 30, 2024

December 30, 2024 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.38

64.38 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.42

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

Jennings is currently the 24th-ranked fantasy player at his position (95th overall), tallying 121.6 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Jennings has compiled 172 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches (23 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 29.2 (9.7 per game) during that stretch.

Jennings has totaled 268 receiving yards and two scores on 21 catches (35 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 38.8 points (7.8 per game) during that period.

The peak of Jennings' fantasy season came against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3, when he racked up 35.5 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a receiver, he reeled in 11 balls (on 12 targets) for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jauan Jennings let down his fantasy managers against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5, when he managed only 1.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Lions Defensive Performance

Detroit has given up more than 300 yards passing to four players this season.

The Lions have given up at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Detroit this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Lions this season.

Detroit has allowed eight players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 14 players have caught a TD pass against the Lions this season.

Detroit has given up two or more receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Lions have allowed one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Detroit has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one TD against the Lions this season.

