Jauan Jennings Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Jauan Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers will face the Indianapolis Colts and their 31st-ranked pass defense (247.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Jennings a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Colts? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Jauan Jennings Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: December 22, 2025

December 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.0

6.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.6

7.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 39.93

39.93 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.34

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jennings is currently the 33rd-ranked fantasy player (134th overall), tallying 91.5 total fantasy points (7.6 per game).

In his last three games, Jennings has produced 35.7 fantasy points (11.9 per game), as he's turned 18 targets into 12 catches for 117 yards and four TDs.

Jennings has been targeted 33 times, with 22 receptions for 242 yards and five TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 52.2 fantasy points (10.4 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Jennings' fantasy campaign was last week's performance versus the Tennessee Titans, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 15.7 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jauan Jennings delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the season (0.7 points) in Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching one ball for seven yards.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed four players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Indianapolis this season.

Three players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Colts this season.

A total of six players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed a TD reception by 18 players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this season.

One player has picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

