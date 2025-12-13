Jauan Jennings Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Jauan Jennings and the San Francisco 49ers will play the Tennessee Titans and their 23rd-ranked pass defense (228.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Jennings for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Titans? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jauan Jennings Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans

San Francisco 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.3

8.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.5

10.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.44

55.44 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.47

Projections provided by numberFire

Jennings Fantasy Performance

Jennings is the 43rd-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 157th overall, as he has posted 75.8 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

During his last three games Jennings has been targeted 19 times, with 13 receptions for 134 yards and two TDs, leading to 25.4 fantasy points (8.5 per game) during that period.

Jennings has caught 23 balls (on 33 targets) for 246 yards and four touchdowns in his last five games, good for 46.6 fantasy points (9.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Jennings' fantasy season came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2, when he compiled 14.9 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Jauan Jennings let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, when he managed only 0.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has conceded over 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Tennessee has allowed eight players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

Just two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Titans have allowed 21 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just two players this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing TD to 15 players this year.

The Titans have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

