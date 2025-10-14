Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Quarterback Jared Goff is looking at a matchup versus the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league (231.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, when his Detroit Lions take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

Jared Goff Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.4

18.4 Projected Passing Yards: 279.75

279.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.96

1.96 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.14

5.14 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Goff is currently the eighth-ranked player in fantasy (ninth overall), with 107.2 total fantasy points (17.9 per game).

In his last three games, Goff has amassed 49.6 fantasy points (16.5 per game), completing 58-of-79 passes for 629 yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception.

Goff has piled up 1,165 passing yards (101-of-135) with 13 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 96.3 fantasy points (19.3 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 17 yards rushing on eight carries.

The highlight of Goff's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he went off for six rushing yards on one carry (for 34.0 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (10.9 points) in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 225 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed three players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

A total of three players have collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed a touchdown reception by eight players this season.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one TD versus Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this season.

