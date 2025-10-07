Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Quarterback Jared Goff is looking at a matchup against the seventh-ranked passing defense in the NFL (190.6 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, when his Detroit Lions meet the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Goff's next game versus the Chiefs, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Jared Goff Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.7

16.7 Projected Passing Yards: 275.97

275.97 Projected Passing TDs: 1.59

1.59 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.13

5.13 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Goff is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 11th overall, as he has tallied 90.4 total fantasy points (18.1 per game).

During his last three games, Goff has accumulated 628 passing yards (55-of-78) for six passing TDs with one pick, leading to 45.5 fantasy points (15.2 per game) during that period. On the ground, he's contributed four yards rushing on six carries.

The high point of Goff's season as a fantasy producer came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, as he tallied 34.0 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 225 yards and one touchdown with one interception (10.9 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Chiefs have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed two or more TD passes to only one opposing QB this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

No player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up a TD reception by four players this year.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Chiefs have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.