Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 30th-ranked pass defense (262.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Goff for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Bengals? We've got stats and info for you below.

Jared Goff Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.0

18.0 Projected Passing Yards: 272.21

272.21 Projected Passing TDs: 1.92

1.92 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.60

5.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 70.3 fantasy points in 2025 (17.6 per game), Goff is the 13th-ranked player at the QB position and 16th among all players.

Over his last three games, Goff has tallied 59.4 fantasy points (19.8 per game), as he's compiled 704 yards on 59-of-83 passing with eight touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 12 rushing yards on five carries.

The high point of Goff's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Chicago Bears, a game where he went off for 334 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero picks (for 34.0 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with six rushing yards on one attempt (6.0 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy standpoint, Jared Goff delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (10.9 points) in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, throwing for 225 yards and one touchdown with one pick.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has allowed one player to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Bengals this year.

No player has collected more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Bengals have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Cincinnati has allowed four players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Bengals this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.