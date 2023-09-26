Jared Goff Fantasy Week 4: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Quarterback Jared Goff is looking at a matchup against the 10th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (199.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 4, when his Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers, Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Goff worth a look for his next game versus the Packers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Goff vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 28, 2023

September 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 16.06

16.06 Projected Passing Yards: 253.24

253.24 Projected Passing TDs: 1.58

1.58 Projected Rushing Yards: 9.06

9.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Goff is currently the ninth-ranked player in fantasy (13th overall), with 54.9 total fantasy points (18.3 per game).

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Goff posted 18.0 fantasy points, compiling 243 passing yards with one touchdown and one pick.

Packers Defensive Performance

Not a single QB has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has not allowed a player to throw two or more TDs in a game this year.

A total of one player has put up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Green Bay this year.

The Packers have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Green Bay has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Packers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Green Bay has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Packers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

