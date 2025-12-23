Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will take on the third-ranked passing defense of the Minnesota Vikings (169.2 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Daily fantasy players, is Goff worth considering for his next matchup against the Vikings? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right call.

Jared Goff Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.0

16.0 Projected Passing Yards: 256.18

256.18 Projected Passing TDs: 1.54

1.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.84

5.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Goff has piled up 279.8 fantasy points in 2025 (18.7 per game), which ranks him eighth at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 10 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Goff has amassed 68.2 fantasy points (22.7 per game), connecting on 84-of-129 throws for 1,011 yards, seven touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Goff has piled up 1,546 passing yards (132-of-197) with 11 TDs and one pick in his last five games, leading to 106.0 fantasy points (21.2 per game) during that stretch. On the ground, he's contributed 21 yards rushing on four carries.

The high point of Goff's fantasy season came against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, when he racked up 34.0 fantasy points with 334 passing yards, five TDs, and zero picks. With his legs, he added six rushing yards on one carry (6.0 YPC) .

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, when he mustered only 10.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-29 (69%), 241 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

A total of Eight players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Vikings this year.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Minnesota this year.

Four players have collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this year.

A total of 11 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

