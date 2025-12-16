Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the Pittsburgh Steelers and their 27th-ranked passing defense (242.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Goff for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Steelers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Thinking about playing Goff this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jared Goff Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.2

17.2 Projected Passing Yards: 251.05

251.05 Projected Passing TDs: 1.90

1.90 Projected Rushing Yards: 5.94

5.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Goff is currently the 10th-ranked player in fantasy (13th overall), with 253.3 total fantasy points (18.1 per game).

In his last three games, Goff has put up 62.3 fantasy points (20.8 per game), completing 70-of-101 passes for 903 yards, six touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Goff has compiled 91.6 fantasy points (18.3 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 112-of-180 passes for 1,437 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 21 rushing yards on four carries.

The peak of Goff's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Chicago Bears, when he posted 34.0 fantasy points (1 reception, 6 yards).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jared Goff let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, when he mustered only 10.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-29 (69%), 241 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Steelers Defensive Performance

Pittsburgh has allowed four players to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed nine players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Steelers have given up a touchdown catch by 19 players this year.

A total of four players have caught more than one TD pass against Pittsburgh this year.

Four players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Steelers have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.