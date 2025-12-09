Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the Los Angeles Rams and their 16th-ranked passing defense (211.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Goff for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jared Goff Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 Projected Passing Yards: 246.43

246.43 Projected Passing TDs: 1.76

1.76 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.28

12.28 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

Goff is the 10th-ranked fantasy player at the QB position and 13th overall, as he has tallied 227.8 total fantasy points (17.5 per game).

Over his last three games, Goff has tallied 54.0 fantasy points (18.0 per game), as he's compiled 844 yards on 73-of-102 passing with five touchdowns and one pick.

Goff has amassed 90.9 fantasy points (18.2 per game) in his last five games, completing 112-of-172 passes for 1,419 yards, with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He's added 21 rushing yards on four carries.

The highlight of Goff's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Chicago Bears, a game where he came through with 334 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero picks (for 34.0 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with six rushing yards on one attempt (6.0 yards per carry) .

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff let down his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7, when he mustered only 10.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-29 (69%), 241 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed just two players to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Rams this year.

A total of five players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have given up a touchdown catch by 17 players this season.

Only one player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this year.

One player has put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Rams this season.

A total of four players have rushed for at least one TD against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

