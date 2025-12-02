Jared Goff Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff will take on the 30th-ranked pass defense of the Dallas Cowboys (251.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Is Goff a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Cowboys? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Goff this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jared Goff Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 Projected Passing Yards: 263.10

263.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.98

1.98 Projected Rushing Yards: 1.85

1.85 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Goff Fantasy Performance

With 211.6 fantasy points this season (17.6 per game), Goff is the 11th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 14th among all players.

During his last three games, Goff has accumulated 790 passing yards (62-of-105) for five passing TDs with two picks, leading to 49.9 fantasy points (16.6 per game) during that period.

Goff has compiled 94.1 fantasy points (18.8 per game) in his last five games, completing 112-of-175 passes for 1,394 yards, with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The peak of Goff's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Chicago Bears, a matchup in which he posted 34.0 fantasy points (1 carry, 6 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Jared Goff had his worst game of the season in Week 7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he put up 10.3 fantasy points -- 20-of-29 (69%), 241 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Dallas has allowed just two players to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has given up at least two TD passes to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least three passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cowboys have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

A total of five players have hauled in more than one TD pass versus Dallas this season.

Three players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing TD against them this season.

The Cowboys have given up at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jared Goff? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.