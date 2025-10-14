Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams will take on the 21st-ranked passing defense of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (231.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 7 p.m. ET on Monday.

For more details on Williams, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Buccaneers.

Jameson Williams Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: October 20, 2025

October 20, 2025 Game Time: 7 p.m.

7 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.96

63.96 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.39

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 41.0 fantasy points in 2025 (6.8 per game), Williams is the 32nd-ranked fantasy player at his position and 130th overall.

In his last three games, Williams has accumulated 17.3 total fantasy points (5.8 per game), catching nine balls (on 16 targets) for 115 yards and one touchdown.

Williams has amassed 266 receiving yards and two scores on 13 catches (23 targets) in his last five games. From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 38.4 points (7.7 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Williams' fantasy campaign was a Week 2 outburst versus the Chicago Bears, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 16.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Jameson Williams stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals, catching one pass on one target for nine yards (1.0 fantasy points).

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed more than 300 yards passing to two players this season.

A total of Five players have thrown for at least one TD against the Buccaneers this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Tampa Bay this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a touchdown pass against the Buccaneers this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against Tampa Bay this season.

The Buccaneers have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Buccaneers have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jameson Williams?