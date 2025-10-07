Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Jameson Williams and the Detroit Lions will face the Kansas City Chiefs and their seventh-ranked pass defense (190.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth considering for his next matchup against the Chiefs? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jameson Williams Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.15

64.15 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.32

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

With 28.4 fantasy points in 2025 (5.7 per game), Williams is the 42nd-ranked player at the WR position and 155th among all players.

In his last three games, Williams has put up 9.0 fantasy points (3.0 per game), as he's converted 12 targets into five catches for 92 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 16.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jameson Williams disappointed his fantasy managers against the Cincinnati Bengals last week, when he managed only 1.0 fantasy points (1 reception, 1 yard). It was his worst fantasy effort of the season.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this year.

Kansas City's defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to amass over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Kansas City has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to only one player this season.

