Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

Wide receiver Jameson Williams faces a matchup versus the 30th-ranked pass defense in the league (262 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, when his Detroit Lions play the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth a look for his next matchup versus the Bengals? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Jameson Williams Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.9

8.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.11

63.11 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is the 31st-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 128th overall, as he has tallied 27.4 total fantasy points (6.9 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has produced 24.8 fantasy points (8.3 per game), as he's reeled in six passes on 15 targets for 191 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the Chicago Bears, a game when he came through with two catches and 108 receiving yards with one touchdown (16.8 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jameson Williams had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, when he tallied just 2.6 fantasy points (1 reception, 3 yards).

Bengals Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have given up at least one passing TD to four opposing QBs this year.

Cincinnati has given up at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this season.

The Bengals have allowed three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Cincinnati's defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Eight players have caught a TD pass versus the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has not given up more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this season.

The Bengals have allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Bengals have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

