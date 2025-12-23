Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams will be up against the third-ranked pass defense of the Minnesota Vikings (169.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Considering Williams for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Jameson Williams Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: December 25, 2025

December 25, 2025 Game Time: 4:30 p.m.

4:30 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.80

63.80 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.35

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player at his position (58th overall), putting up 143.8 total fantasy points (9.6 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has produced 36.7 fantasy points (12.2 per game), as he's reeled in 19 passes on 28 targets for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Williams has racked up 56.6 total fantasy points (11.3 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 26 balls (on 41 targets) for 444 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Williams' fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, when he tallied 19.9 fantasy points with seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 144 yards and one TD.

Vikings Defensive Performance

One player has posted more than 300 yards passing in a game against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up three or more passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this season.

A total of four players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Minnesota this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Vikings this season.

Just one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Minnesota this year.

Four players have collected over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Vikings this season.

Minnesota has given up at least one rushing TD to 11 players this season.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this year.

