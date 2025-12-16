Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams will match up with the 27th-ranked passing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (242.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 16, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Williams' next game versus the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Jameson Williams Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.0

11.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 62.50

62.50 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.46

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Williams is currently the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position (57th overall), putting up 136.8 total fantasy points (9.8 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has totaled 374 yards and two scores on 21 catches (28 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 49.6 fantasy points (16.5 per game) during that stretch.

Williams has totaled 462 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 25 catches (38 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 65.3 (13.1 per game) during that stretch.

The peak of Williams' fantasy season came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, when he put up 19.9 fantasy points with seven receptions (on 10 targets) for 144 yards and one TD.

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have registered more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has given up at least two TD passes to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Steelers have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed over 100 yards receiving to nine players this year.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass against the Steelers this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

The Steelers have allowed four players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of nine players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this year.

The Steelers have given up at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

