Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Wide receiver Jameson Williams faces a matchup against the 16th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (211.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth a look for his upcoming matchup versus the Rams? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct decision.

Jameson Williams Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.8

8.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.8

10.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.99

63.99 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Williams is currently the 12th-ranked fantasy player (66th overall), posting 117.4 total fantasy points (9.0 per game).

During his last three games Williams has been targeted 22 times, with 14 receptions for 240 yards and one TD, resulting in 30.2 fantasy points (10.1 per game) during that period.

Williams has ammassed 447 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 24 catches (36 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 63.8 (12.8 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Williams' season as a fantasy producer came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, as he tallied 19.9 fantasy points

Rams Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing QBs this season.

Los Angeles has allowed five players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Rams have allowed 17 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Just one player has caught more than one TD pass against Los Angeles this season.

One player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Rams this season.

Los Angeles has allowed at least one rushing TD to four players this year.

The Rams have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this year.

