Jameson Williams Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Cowboys

Wideout Jameson Williams faces a matchup versus the 30th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (251.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Detroit Lions play the Dallas Cowboys, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Williams worth a look for his next matchup versus the Cowboys? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Jameson Williams Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys Game Date: December 4, 2025

December 4, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.1

14.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 82.98

82.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.56

Projections provided by numberFire

Williams Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Williams is currently the 11th-ranked player in fantasy (69th overall), with 107.1 total fantasy points (8.9 per game).

In his last three games, Williams has posted 35.6 fantasy points (11.9 per game), as he's caught 11 passes on 20 targets for 232 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams has produced 66.1 fantasy points (13.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's caught 21 passes on 33 targets for 417 yards and four touchdowns.

The highlight of Williams' fantasy season was last week's outburst versus the Green Bay Packers, a game when he came through with seven catches and 144 receiving yards with one touchdown (19.9 fantasy points).

Cowboys Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Dallas this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Cowboys this season.

Dallas has allowed two or more passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this year.

The Cowboys have given up three or more passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs this year.

Dallas has given up more than 100 yards receiving to four players this season.

The Cowboys have allowed a touchdown catch by 22 players this season.

A total of five players have hauled in more than one TD pass against Dallas this season.

The Cowboys have allowed three players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Dallas has allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this year.

The Cowboys have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to four players this year.

