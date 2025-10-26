James Madison vs Texas State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 10 2025

NCAA football action on Tuesday includes the James Madison Dukes playing the Texas State Bobcats.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

James Madison vs Texas State Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: James Madison: (-275) | Texas State: (+220)

James Madison: (-275) | Texas State: (+220) Spread: James Madison: -7.5 (-102) | Texas State: +7.5 (-120)

James Madison: -7.5 (-102) | Texas State: +7.5 (-120) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

James Madison vs Texas State Betting Trends

James Madison is 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

For the year, James Madison is 3-2 as 7.5-point or better favorites.

Two of seven James Madison games have gone over the point total this season.

Texas State owns two wins against the spread this year.

Texas State doesn't have a win ATS (0-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of seven Texas State games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

James Madison vs Texas State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dukes win (63.8%)

James Madison vs Texas State Point Spread

Texas State is the underdog by 7.5 points against James Madison. Texas State is -102 to cover the spread, and James Madison is -120.

James Madison vs Texas State Over/Under

The James Madison-Texas State game on Oct. 28 has been given an over/under of 60.5 points. The over is -105 and the under is -115.

James Madison vs Texas State Moneyline

James Madison is the favorite, -275 on the moneyline, while Texas State is a +220 underdog.

James Madison vs. Texas State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 32.3 59 15.6 11 50.9 7 Texas State 36.1 38 31.3 102 60.1 7

James Madison vs. Texas State Game Info

Game day: Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: San Marcos, Texas

San Marcos, Texas Stadium: UFCU Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth James Madison vs. Texas State analysis on FanDuel Research.