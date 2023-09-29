James Madison vs South Alabama Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The James Madison Dukes will face the South Alabama Jaguars in college football action on Saturday.

James Madison vs South Alabama Odds & Spread

Moneyline: James Madison: (-140) | South Alabama: (+116)

James Madison: (-140) | South Alabama: (+116) Spread: James Madison: -2.5 (-114) | South Alabama: +2.5 (-106)

James Madison: -2.5 (-114) | South Alabama: +2.5 (-106) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

James Madison vs South Alabama Betting Trends

James Madison has won twice against the spread this year.

James Madison owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Two of James Madison's four games have gone over the point total.

South Alabama has one win against the spread this year.

South Alabama has one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or more this season.

Two South Alabama games (of four) have gone over the point total this year.

James Madison vs South Alabama Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dukes win (70%)

James Madison vs South Alabama Point Spread

South Alabama is a 2.5-point underdog against James Madison. South Alabama is -106 to cover the spread, and James Madison is -114.

James Madison vs South Alabama Over/Under

A total of 48.5 points has been set for the James Madison-South Alabama game on September 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

James Madison vs South Alabama Moneyline

The James Madison vs South Alabama moneyline has James Madison as a -140 favorite, while South Alabama is a +116 underdog.

James Madison vs. South Alabama Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games James Madison 33.8 52 22.5 55 47.8 2 4 South Alabama 28.8 72 23.8 64 51.8 3 4

