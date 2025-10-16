James Madison vs Old Dominion Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 8 2025

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the James Madison Dukes taking on the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

James Madison vs Old Dominion Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: James Madison: (-118) | Old Dominion: (+100)

James Madison: (-118) | Old Dominion: (+100) Spread: James Madison: -1.5 (-110) | Old Dominion: +1.5 (-110)

James Madison: -1.5 (-110) | Old Dominion: +1.5 (-110) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

James Madison vs Old Dominion Betting Trends

James Madison has covered the spread four times in six games.

James Madison's ATS record as 1.5-point or bigger favorites is 3-2.

One of six James Madison games have gone over the point total this year.

Old Dominion is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Old Dominion is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Old Dominion has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.

James Madison vs Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dukes win (50.7%)

James Madison vs Old Dominion Point Spread

James Madison is a 1.5-point favorite against Old Dominion. James Madison is -110 to cover the spread, and Old Dominion is -110.

James Madison vs Old Dominion Over/Under

A combined point total of 47.5 has been set for James Madison-Old Dominion on Oct. 18, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

James Madison vs Old Dominion Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for James Madison-Old Dominion, James Madison is the favorite at -118, and Old Dominion is +100.

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 27.2 80 13.7 10 51.5 6 Old Dominion 34.2 44 20.2 40 53.3 6

James Madison vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth James Madison vs. Old Dominion analysis on FanDuel Research.