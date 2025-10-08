James Madison vs Louisiana Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 7 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the James Madison Dukes and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns.

James Madison vs Louisiana Odds & Spread

Moneyline: James Madison: (-1099) | Louisiana: (+700)

James Madison: (-1099) | Louisiana: (+700) Spread: James Madison: -17.5 (-110) | Louisiana: +17.5 (-110)

James Madison: -17.5 (-110) | Louisiana: +17.5 (-110) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

James Madison vs Louisiana Betting Trends

James Madison is 4-1-0 against the spread this year.

James Madison owns one win ATS (1-1) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of James Madison's five games this season has hit the over.

Louisiana has one win against the spread this season.

Louisiana is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs this season.

Louisiana has played four games this season, and three of them have gone over the total.

James Madison vs Louisiana Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Dukes win (86.2%)

James Madison vs Louisiana Point Spread

James Madison is a 17.5-point favorite against Louisiana. James Madison is -110 to cover the spread, and Louisiana is -110.

James Madison vs Louisiana Over/Under

The James Madison-Louisiana matchup on Oct. 11 has been given an over/under of 45.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

James Madison vs Louisiana Moneyline

The James Madison vs Louisiana moneyline has James Madison as a -1099 favorite, while Louisiana is a +700 underdog.

James Madison vs. Louisiana Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 27.8 85 13.6 13 52.9 5 Louisiana 28.2 80 32.2 114 48.8 5

James Madison vs. Louisiana Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 11, 2025

Saturday, October 11, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Harrisonburg, Virginia

Harrisonburg, Virginia Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium/Zane Showker Field

