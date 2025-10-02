James Madison vs Georgia State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 6 2025

The James Madison Dukes versus the Georgia State Panthers is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

James Madison vs Georgia State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: James Madison: (-1149) | Georgia State: (+730)

James Madison: (-1149) | Georgia State: (+730) Spread: James Madison: -20.5 (-105) | Georgia State: +20.5 (-115)

James Madison: -20.5 (-105) | Georgia State: +20.5 (-115) Total: 53.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

James Madison vs Georgia State Betting Trends

James Madison has beaten the spread four times in four games.

James Madison is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 20.5-point favorite or greater this year.

One of James Madison's four games this season has gone over the point total.

Georgia State has no wins against the spread this season.

Georgia State has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 20.5-point underdog or more this year.

Georgia State has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

James Madison vs Georgia State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dukes win (88.1%)

James Madison vs Georgia State Point Spread

Georgia State is an underdog by 20.5 points versus James Madison. Georgia State is -115 to cover the spread, and James Madison is -105.

James Madison vs Georgia State Over/Under

The James Madison-Georgia State matchup on Oct. 4 has been given an over/under of 53.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

James Madison vs Georgia State Moneyline

The James Madison vs Georgia State moneyline has James Madison as a -1149 favorite, while Georgia State is a +730 underdog.

James Madison vs. Georgia State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games James Madison 31.3 77 15.3 14 52.8 4 Georgia State 20.3 120 48.0 136 58.5 4

James Madison vs. Georgia State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, October 4, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Stadium: Center Parc Stadium

