2025 James Madison Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

On Aug. 30, the James Madison Dukes' 2025 season commences with a tilt versus Weber State, an FCS opponent. The rest of the Dukes' college football schedule can be found in the article below.

James Madison 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Weber State Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Louisville Sept. 5 - - - 4 @ Liberty Sept. 20 - - - 5 Georgia Southern Sept. 27 - - - 6 @ Georgia State Oct. 4 - - - 7 Louisiana Oct. 11 - - - 8 Old Dominion Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

James Madison 2025 Schedule Insights

James Madison is facing the 39th-ranked schedule this season (based on opponents' combined win total last year).

Based on their opponents' projected win total this season, the Dukes will be facing the 92nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

In terms of toughness, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, James Madison will be facing the 63rd-ranked conference schedule this year.

The Dukes will have seven games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.

In 2025, James Madison will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that had three or fewer wins a year ago.

James Madison Betting Insights (2024)

James Madison covered seven times in 13 chances against the spread last season.

The Dukes and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 13 times last season.

James Madison went 8-4 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 66.7% of those games).

