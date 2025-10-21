James Cook Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Panthers

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will take on the eighth-ranked rushing defense of the Carolina Panthers (92.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Thinking about Cook for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you below.

James Cook Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.3

17.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 92.54

92.54 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.68

0.68 Projected Receiving Yards: 21.79

21.79 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 33rd overall, as he has tallied 92.6 total fantasy points (15.4 per game).

During his last three games, Cook has delivered 33.1 total fantasy points (11.0 per game), rushing the ball 54 times for 253 yards and one score. In the receiving game, he has tacked on 18 yards on three receptions (five targets).

Cook has amassed 76.4 fantasy points (15.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 493 yards with four touchdowns on 94 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 31 yards on seven receptions (nine targets).

The highlight of Cook's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the New York Jets, when he caught one ball on one target for three yards, good for 25.5 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook had his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, when he posted just 4.9 fantasy points (15 carries, 49 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina is yet to allow a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Panthers have allowed five players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of three players have thrown for two or more TDs against Carolina this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least three passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

A total of three players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed five players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Panthers this season.

