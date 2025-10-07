James Cook Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will face the Atlanta Falcons and their 16th-ranked run defense (109 yards conceded per game) in Week 6, on Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

For more information on Cook, if you're considering him for your DFS roster, read this piece prior to his upcoming game against the Falcons.

James Cook Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons

Buffalo Bills at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: October 13, 2025

October 13, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.0

17.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 90.17

90.17 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.77

22.77 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook has been one of the top players in fantasy at the RB position this season, ranking fourth with 16.8 fantasy points per game (83.9 total points). He is 17th in fantasy points among all players.

Over his last three games, Cook has totaled 42.2 fantasy points (14.1 per game) as he's run for 274 yards and scored two touchdowns on 56 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 28 yards on six catches (eight targets).

The highlight of Cook's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the New York Jets, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 25.5 fantasy points. He also had 132 rushing yards on 21 attempts (6.3 YPC) with two touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (4.9 points) last week against the New England Patriots, running for 49 yards on 15 carries.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has not let a player record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Falcons have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of two players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this year.

Atlanta has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of Four players have caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Falcons' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Atlanta has given up at least one rushing touchdown to two players this year.

The Falcons have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

