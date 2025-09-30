James Cook Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will play the New England Patriots and their second-ranked rushing defense (77.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

With Cook's next game versus the Patriots, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

James Cook Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.9

16.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.1

18.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 92.88

92.88 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.79

0.79 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.52

22.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is currently the No. 1 fantasy player at his position (eighth overall), piling up 79.0 fantasy points (19.8 per game).

In his last three games, Cook has put up 62.8 fantasy points (20.9 per game), running for 357 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 62 carries. He has also contributed 31 yards on seven catches (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Cook's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the New York Jets, when he carried 21 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 25.5 fantasy points. He also had one reception (on one target) for three yards as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the season (16.2 points) in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, rushing for 44 yards on 13 carries and one touchdown with five catches for 58 yards.

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has allowed two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

A total of two players have thrown for at least two TDs versus New England this year.

The Patriots have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs versus them in a game this season.

A total of two players have recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed a touchdown reception by seven players this season.

New England has not allowed more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Patriots have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

New England has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them this season.

The Patriots have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this season.

