James Cook Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Patriots

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will match up with the 25th-ranked rushing defense of the New England Patriots (131.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Cook's next game against the Patriots, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Thinking about playing Cook this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Cook vs. Patriots Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.79

56.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.33

0.33 Projected Receiving Yards: 12.13

12.13 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.05

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

With 225.9 fantasy points in 2024 (15.1 per game), Cook is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and 25th overall.

Over his last three games, Cook has generated 61.2 fantasy points (20.4 per game) as he's rushed for 258 yards and scored four touchdowns on 40 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed 54 yards on four catches (four targets) with one TDs.

Cook has amassed 82.1 fantasy points (16.4 per game) during his last five games, as he's run for 385 yards with five touchdowns on 60 carries. As a pass-catcher, he has chipped in with 76 yards on seven grabs (seven targets) with one TDs.

The highlight of Cook's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst against the Miami Dolphins, a matchup in which he tallied 27.5 fantasy points (11 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs; 1 reception, 17 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Rams, rushing six times for 20 yards, with two receptions for nine yards as a receiver (2.9 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has given up over 300 yards passing to two players this season.

The Patriots have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

New England has given up at least two passing TDs to eight opposing QBs this season.

The Patriots have allowed four players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

New England has allowed six players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 23 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass against New England this year.

Six players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Patriots this season.

A total of 13 players have run for at least one TD versus New England this year.

The Patriots have allowed two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on James Cook? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.