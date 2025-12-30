James Cook Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), running back James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will meet the New York Jets, who have the 27th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (135.0 yards allowed per game).

Thinking about Cook for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Jets? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

James Cook Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.6

16.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.7

17.7 Projected Rushing Yards: 105.97

105.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.65

18.65 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 267.7 fantasy points (16.7 per game) rank him fifth at the RB position and 16th overall.

In his last three games, Cook has put up 62.2 fantasy points (20.7 per game), rushing for 298 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 58 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 24 yards on four grabs (nine targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

Cook has 87.0 total fantasy points (17.4 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 108 times for 522 yards with four touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 88 yards on nine catches (14 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Cook's fantasy season came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, when he piled up 33.6 fantasy points with 216 rushing yards and two TDs on 19 carries.

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook disappointed his fantasy managers against the New England Patriots in Week 5, when he managed only 4.9 fantasy points (15 carries, 49 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has conceded over 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

The Jets have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

New York has allowed two or more passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this year.

The Jets have allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game this year.

A total of four players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus New York this year.

A total of 27 players have caught a touchdown pass versus the Jets this season.

New York has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

Four players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Jets this year.

A total of 16 players have run for at least one touchdown against New York this season.

The Jets have allowed just three players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

