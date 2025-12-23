James Cook Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook will take on the 21st-ranked tun defense of the Philadelphia Eagles (123.5 yards allowed per game) in Week 17, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For more information on Cook, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Eagles.

James Cook Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.5

15.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.3

16.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 101.27

101.27 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

0.66 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.17

14.17 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 260.0 fantasy points (17.3 per game) rank him fourth at the RB position and 15th overall.

In his last three games, Cook has posted 63.6 fantasy points (21.2 per game), running for 304 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 56 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 52 yards on five grabs (seven targets) with one TDs as a pass-catcher.

Cook has delivered 98.2 total fantasy points (19.6 per game) during his last five games, rushing the ball 105 times for 564 yards and five scores. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 98 yards on 11 receptions (13 targets) with one TDs.

The high point of Cook's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, when he carried 19 times for 216 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 33.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook's game against the New England Patriots in Week 5 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 4.9 fantasy points. He ran for 49 yards on 15 carries on the day.

Eagles Defensive Performance

Philadelphia has allowed only two players to register over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Eagles this year.

Only three players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns versus them in a game this season.

A total of seven players have put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have given up a TD reception by 13 players this year.

Philadelphia has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Eagles have given up more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this season.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Philadelphia this year.

The Eagles have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

