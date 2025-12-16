James Cook Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Running back James Cook is looking at a matchup versus the 14th-ranked run defense in the NFL (110.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, when his Buffalo Bills take on the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

James Cook Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns Game Date: December 21, 2025

December 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.6

15.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 16.4

16.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 101.39

101.39 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.69

0.69 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.74

13.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Cook has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks fourth in the NFL with 16.8 fantasy points per game (234.6 total points). Overall, he is 15th in fantasy points.

Looking at his last three games, Cook has amassed 53.9 fantasy points (18.0 per game) as he's run for 331 yards and scored two touchdowns on 72 carries. As a pass-catcher, he's chipped in with 68 yards on seven grabs (eight targets) with one TDs.

Cook has put up 90.2 fantasy points (18.0 per game) during his last five games, running for 495 yards and scoring three touchdowns on 105 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 147 yards on 13 grabs (14 targets) with two TDs as a receiver.

The highlight of Cook's fantasy season was a Week 8 outburst against the Carolina Panthers, a matchup in which he put up 33.6 fantasy points (19 carries, 216 yards, 2 TDs).

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the campaign (4.9 points) in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, rushing for 49 yards on 15 carries.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Browns have allowed 13 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cleveland has allowed two or more TD passes to six opposing QBs this year.

The Browns have given up three or more passing TDs to only two opposing QBs this season.

Cleveland has allowed over 100 yards receiving to only one player this year.

The Browns have given up a TD catch by 19 players this year.

A total of three players have caught more than one touchdown pass versus Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed only two players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

The Browns have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

