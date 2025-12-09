James Cook Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Patriots

Running back James Cook is looking at a matchup versus the third-ranked run defense in the NFL (89.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 15, when his Buffalo Bills meet the New England Patriots, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Cook for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Patriots? We've got stats and information for you below.

James Cook Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.8

15.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 97.84

97.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.67

0.67 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.25

11.25 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Cook Fantasy Performance

Cook is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (20th overall), putting up 205.5 total fantasy points (15.8 per game).

During his last three games, Cook has 43.7 total fantasy points (14.6 per game), carrying the ball 67 times for 340 yards and one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 77 yards on eight catches (eight targets).

Cook has posted 66.8 fantasy points (13.4 per game) over his last five games, running for 441 yards with one touchdown on 96 carries. He has also contributed 167 yards on 16 catches (16 targets) with one TD as a receiver.

The high point of Cook's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, as he tallied 33.6 fantasy points by reeling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, James Cook stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, rushing 15 times for 49 yards (4.9 fantasy points).

Patriots Defensive Performance

New England has given up over 300 yards passing to just two players this season.

The Patriots have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this season.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more touchdowns against New England this season.

The Patriots have allowed only two players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

New England has allowed five players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass versus the Patriots this season.

New England has given up two or more receiving TDs to just two players this year.

The Patriots have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just one player this year.

New England has allowed five players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Patriots have not given up two or more rushing TDs to an opposing player this season.

