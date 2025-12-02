James Cook Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will face the Cincinnati Bengals and their 31st-ranked run defense (153.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

James Cook Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: December 7, 2025

December 7, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 98.82

98.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.82

0.82 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.87

23.87 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Cook is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (20th overall), posting 196.4 total fantasy points (16.4 per game).

In his last three games, Cook has posted 52.0 fantasy points (17.3 per game), running for 308 yards and scoring one touchdown on 65 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 112 yards on nine grabs (nine targets) with one TD as a pass-catcher.

Cook has put up 70.2 fantasy points (14.0 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 475 yards and scoring one touchdown on 105 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 147 yards on 15 grabs (15 targets) with one TD as a receiver.

The highlight of Cook's fantasy campaign was a Week 8 outburst versus the Carolina Panthers, a game when he went off for 216 rushing yards and two TDs on 19 carries (for 33.6 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (4.9 points) in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, running for 49 yards on 15 carries.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has given up more than 300 yards passing to only one player this season.

The Bengals have allowed 15 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bengals this season.

Cincinnati has allowed four players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Cincinnati has allowed three players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed five players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Cincinnati has allowed at least one rushing TD to 11 players this year.

The Bengals have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to three players this year.

