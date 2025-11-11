James Cook Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Buccaneers

In Week 11 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), RB James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league (100.8 yards allowed per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Cook worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

James Cook Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.5

18.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 101.25

101.25 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.76

0.76 Projected Receiving Yards: 22.37

22.37 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.12

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook Fantasy Performance

With 144.4 fantasy points this season (16.0 per game), Cook is the sixth-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 20th among all players.

In his last three games, Cook has put up 51.8 fantasy points (17.3 per game), running for 383 yards and scoring two touchdowns on 59 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 35 yards on six grabs (six targets) as a receiver.

Cook has 65.4 total fantasy points (13.1 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 91 times for 519 yards with two touchdowns. As a receiver, he has added 35 yards on six catches (seven targets).

The highlight of Cook's season as a fantasy producer came against the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, as he tallied 33.6 fantasy points by hauling in zero passes (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, James Cook's matchup versus the New England Patriots in Week 5 was his worst of the year, as he posted just 4.9 fantasy points. He ran for 49 yards on 15 carries on the day.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed only one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Tampa Bay has allowed four players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Buccaneers have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this year.

Tampa Bay has allowed two players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Buccaneers have allowed two players to amass over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of seven players have run for at least one TD against Tampa Bay this year.

A total of Two players have rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Buccaneers this year.

