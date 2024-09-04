James Cook Fantasy Week 1: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

James Cook and the Buffalo Bills will meet the Arizona Cardinals -- whose rushing defense was ranked 32nd in the NFL last season (143.2 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 1, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Cook vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: September 8, 2024

September 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.42

11.42 Projected Rushing Yards: 60.62

60.62 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 23.14

23.14 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.20

Projections provided by numberFire

Cook 2023 Fantasy Performance

With 188.7 fantasy points (11.1 per game) in 2023, Cook ranked 38th in the NFL and 11th at his position.

Cook picked up 34.1 fantasy points -- 25 carries, 179 yards, 1 TD; 2 receptions, 42 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last season, in Week 15 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Cook finished with 20.1 points (10 carries, 58 yards; 5 receptions, 83 yards, 1 TD) in Week 14 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cook picked up 2.1 fantasy points -- 5 carries, -4 yards; 3 receptions, 25 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 5 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In his second-worst performance of the year -- Week 9 versus the Cincinnati Bengals -- Cook had 3.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 20 yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Against Arizona last season, three players recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

The Cardinals allowed at least one passing TD to 17 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Arizona gave up two or more touchdown passes to nine opposing QBs.

Versus the Cardinals last year, four players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Arizona gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Cardinals allowed 25 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Arizona gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to six players last season.

Looking at run D, the Cardinals yielded more than 100 rushing yards to eight players last season.

In terms of run defense, Arizona gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 15 players last season.

Two players ran for multiple scores in a game versus the Cardinals last year.

