James Conner Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

James Conner and the Arizona Cardinals will play the New York Giants -- whose run defense was ranked 27th in the NFL last season (144.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

Considering Conner for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Giants? We've got stats and info for you below.

Conner vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.80

11.80 Projected Rushing Yards: 70.70

70.70 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.47

0.47 Projected Receiving Yards: 18.06

18.06 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Conner 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 19th at his position and 59th overall, Conner picked up 154.2 fantasy points (11.9 per game) last year.

Conner picked up 7.0 fantasy points in his single game this season. He had 14 carries for 62 yards and zero touchdowns, plus eight receiving yards on five catches (five targets).

Conner picked up 20.6 fantasy points -- 21 carries, 69 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last year, in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his second-best performance last season -- Week 16 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- Conner picked up 18.0 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 79 yards, 1 TD; 7 receptions, 41 yards.

Conner picked up 5.1 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 25 yards; 2 receptions, 26 yards -- in Week 2 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Conner recorded 5.7 fantasy points -- 13 carries, 39 yards -- in his second-worst performance of the season (Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams).

Giants Defensive Performance

Last season, New York allowed two quarterbacks to record over 300 passing yards in a game.

13 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a tilt against the Giants last year.

Through the air last season, New York gave up two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Versus the Giants last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

New York let six players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Giants allowed 18 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, New York allowed three players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

Looking at run defense, the Giants allowed more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

On the ground, New York allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

Two players rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game against the Giants last year.

