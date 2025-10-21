Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 8: Stats and Projections vs. Giants

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a matchup versus the 26th-ranked pass defense in the league (245.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 8, when his Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Hurts' next game versus the Giants, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and info.

Jalen Hurts Week 8 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Game Date: October 26, 2025

October 26, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.4

20.4 Projected Passing Yards: 233.81

233.81 Projected Passing TDs: 1.34

1.34 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.06

33.06 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.62

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking second with 21.2 fantasy points per game (148.3 total points). He is third in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Hurts has completed 66-of-94 throws for 889 yards, with six passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 64.1 total fantasy points (21.4 per game). With his legs, he's added six rushing yards on 13 attempts with one TD.

Hurts has put up 112.5 fantasy points (22.5 per game) in his last five games, connecting on 102-of-150 throws for 1,245 yards, with 11 touchdowns and one interception. He's added 108 rushing yards on 31 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The highlight of Hurts' fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he completed 65.6% of his throws for 226 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions on his way to 29.0 fantasy points. He also had 40 rushing yards on nine attempts (4.4 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts' matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he posted 11.5 fantasy points. He passed for 101 yards and zero touchdowns, and threw zero picks on the day.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has allowed only one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

New York has allowed two players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

No opposing quarterback has thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Giants have allowed a TD catch by nine players this year.

New York has not given up more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

The Giants have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only one player this season.

New York has allowed eight players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Giants have allowed just one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

