Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Vikings

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Minnesota Vikings and their second-ranked pass defense (157.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Hurts worth considering for his next game against the Vikings? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Hurts this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Jalen Hurts Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles at Minnesota Vikings Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.3

18.3 Projected Passing Yards: 205.87

205.87 Projected Passing TDs: 1.10

1.10 Projected Rushing Yards: 35.33

35.33 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.60

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been one of the best players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fourth with 20.7 fantasy points per game (124.3 total points). He is fifth in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Hurts has connected on 62-of-95 throws for 693 yards, with five passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 59.5 total fantasy points (19.8 per game). With his legs, he's added 78 rushing yards on 18 attempts with one TD.

Hurts has completed 98-of-149 throws for 1,020 yards, with eight touchdowns and one interception, in his last five games, resulting in 100 total fantasy points (20 per game). With his legs, he's added 133 rushing yards on 36 attempts with three TDs.

The peak of Hurts' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance against the Los Angeles Rams, a matchup in which he put up 29.0 fantasy points (9 carries, 40 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Jalen Hurts delivered his lowest fantasy-point total of the year (11.5 points) in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 101 yards and zero touchdowns with zero picks.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Minnesota has allowed only one player to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Vikings have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Minnesota has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

A total of Five players have hauled in a TD pass against the Vikings this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this season.

Minnesota has allowed at least one rushing TD to three players this season.

The Vikings have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.