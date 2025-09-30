Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Denver Broncos, who have the ninth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (186 yards conceded per game).

Considering Hurts for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Broncos? We've got stats and info for you below.

Jalen Hurts Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Denver Broncos Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.9

18.9 Projected Passing Yards: 204.10

204.10 Projected Passing TDs: 1.15

1.15 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.20

37.20 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.66

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been coming through for fantasy managers this season, as his 84.2 fantasy points (21.1 per game) rank him fourth at the QB position and fourth overall.

In his last three games, Hurts has compiled 59.9 fantasy points (20.0 per game), connecting on 51-of-78 throws for 457 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He's added 117 rushing yards on 27 carries with two touchdowns on the ground.

The peak of Hurts' fantasy season was a Week 3 performance versus the Los Angeles Rams, a game when he came through with zero catches and zero receiving yards (29.0 fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Jalen Hurts stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 101 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 15 yards on nine attemptsand one touchdown on the ground (11.5 fantasy points).

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this year.

The Broncos have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

Denver has not allowed someone to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

Denver has not given up more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Broncos have given up a TD catch by two players this season.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed one player to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Denver has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Broncos have not allowed more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

