Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 17 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Buffalo Bills, who have the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL (167.1 yards allowed per game).

With Hurts' next game against the Bills, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? See below for more stats and information.

Jalen Hurts Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 17.4

17.4 Projected Passing Yards: 225.91

225.91 Projected Passing TDs: 1.20

1.20 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.03

28.03 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player at his position (seventh overall), tallying 290.1 total fantasy points (19.3 per game).

In his last three games, Hurts has amassed 42.7 fantasy points (14.2 per game), completing 55-of-85 throws for 600 yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions. He's added 87 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Hurts has tallied 89.9 fantasy points (18.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,119 yards on 101-of-158 passing, with eight touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 151 rushing yards on 29 carries with two TDs.

The high point of Hurts' fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 30.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts let down his fantasy managers against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, when he managed only 0.4 fantasy points -- 21-of-40 (52.5%), 240 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this season.

Buffalo has allowed five players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to only three players this season.

A total of 16 players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Bills this season.

Buffalo has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to five players this year.

A total of 18 players have run for at least one touchdown against Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed six players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.