Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 16: Stats and Projections vs. Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will be up against the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (246.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 16, at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Considering Hurts for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Commanders? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jalen Hurts Week 16 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders Game Date: December 20, 2025

December 20, 2025 Game Time: 5 p.m.

5 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.7

19.7 Projected Passing Yards: 238.86

238.86 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 24.89

24.89 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Hurts is currently the sixth-ranked fantasy player (seventh overall), tallying 270.7 total fantasy points (19.3 per game).

Over his last three games, Hurts has tallied 39.6 fantasy points (13.2 per game), as he's amassed 645 yards on 52-of-89 passing with five touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 78 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Hurts has tallied 85.0 fantasy points (17.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,069 yards on 93-of-156 passing, with six touchdowns and five picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 142 rushing yards on 32 carries with three TDs.

The peak of Hurts' fantasy season so far was Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he caught zero balls on targets for zero yards, good for 30.9 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts had his worst performance of the season in Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he put up 0.4 fantasy points -- 21-of-40 (52.5%), 240 yards, 0 TDs, 4 INTs.

Commanders Defensive Performance

Washington has allowed four players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed nine players to pass for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Six players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Commanders this year.

A total of seven players have racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this season.

A total of 23 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Commanders this season.

Washington has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to four players this year.

Four players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Commanders this season.

Washington has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Commanders have allowed only two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

Want more data and analysis on Jalen Hurts?