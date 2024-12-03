Jalen Hurts Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

Quarterback Jalen Hurts has a matchup against the 24th-ranked passing defense in the league (225.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, when his Philadelphia Eagles meet the Carolina Panthers, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thinking about Hurts for your DFS lineup, with his next game versus the Panthers? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Hurts vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 21.8

21.8 Projected Passing Yards: 204.99

204.99 Projected Passing TDs: 1.40

1.40 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.86

43.86 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.89

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fourth with 21.5 fantasy points per game (258.2 total points). He is fourth in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Hurts has completed 44-of-69 throws for 518 yards, with two passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 51.4 total fantasy points (17.1 per game). With his legs, he's added 107 rushing yards on 31 attempts with two TDs.

Hurts has posted 111 fantasy points (22.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 950 yards on 76-of-113 passing, with six touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 230 rushing yards on 51 carries with five TDs.

The peak of Hurts' fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he completed 80.0% of his passes for 236 yards and one touchdown with zero interceptions on his way to 35.1 fantasy points. He also had 37 rushing yards on 10 attempts (3.7 YPC) with three touchdowns on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Jalen Hurts delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the year (10.9 points) in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, throwing for 311 yards and zero touchdowns with one pick.

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has allowed one player to amass more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of 12 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed seven players to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this year.

Three players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of 19 players have caught a TD pass versus the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed at least two receiving TDs to three players this year.

Five players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Panthers this season.

A total of 15 players have rushed for at least one TD versus Carolina this season.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown against the Panthers this season.

