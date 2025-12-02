Jalen Hurts Fantasy Football Week 14: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Los Angeles Chargers and their second-ranked passing defense (168.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Considering Hurts for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Chargers? We've got stats and information for you in this article.

Jalen Hurts Week 14 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: December 8, 2025

December 8, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 18.2

18.2 Projected Passing Yards: 213.80

213.80 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 33.94

33.94 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.53

Projections provided by numberFire

Hurts Fantasy Performance

Hurts has been one of the top players in fantasy at the QB position this season, ranking fourth with 20.6 fantasy points per game (247.4 total points). He is fifth in fantasy points among all players.

Through his last three games, Hurts has connected on 60-of-101 passes for 654 yards, with three passing touchdowns and one interception, resulting in 61.7 total fantasy points (20.6 per game). With his legs, he's added 95 rushing yards on 21 attempts with three TDs.

Hurts has tallied 99.1 fantasy points (19.8 per game) in his last five games, as he's amassed 1,016 yards on 90-of-147 passing, with eight touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 144 rushing yards on 30 carries with three TDs.

The peak of Hurts' season as a fantasy producer came against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12, as he tallied 30.9 fantasy points by rushing for 33 yards and two TDs on seven attempts.

From a fantasy perspective, Jalen Hurts stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, throwing for 101 yards and zero touchdowns with zero interceptions with 15 yards on nine attemptsand one touchdown on the ground (11.5 fantasy points).

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to register more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Chargers this season.

Just two players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Los Angeles this season.

The Chargers have not allowed someone to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Los Angeles has given up more than 100 yards receiving to just one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed a TD reception by 11 players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to only one player this season.

The Chargers have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to just two players this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least one rushing touchdown to nine players this season.

The Chargers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to four players this year.

