Jakobi Meyers Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has a matchup versus the eighth-ranked passing defense in the league (192.0 yards conceded per game) in Week 7, when his Las Vegas Raiders take on the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Meyers' next game versus the Chiefs, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Jakobi Meyers Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.3

6.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 53.27

53.27 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.17

Projections provided by numberFire

Meyers Fantasy Performance

Meyers is the 44th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 161st overall, as he has tallied 32.9 total fantasy points (5.5 per game).

During his last three games Meyers has been targeted 17 times, with 12 receptions for 101 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 10.1 fantasy points (3.4 per game) during that period.

Meyers has accumulated 23.2 total fantasy points (4.6 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 21 balls (on 33 targets) for 232 yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Meyers' fantasy season came against the New England Patriots in Week 1, when he racked up 9.7 fantasy points with zero passing yards, zero TDs, and picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Jakobi Meyers' matchup versus the Chicago Bears in Week 4 was his worst of the campaign, as he posted just 3.0 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 30 yards on the day.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed more than 300 yards passing to only one player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has given up at least two TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to pass for three or more TDs in a game this year.

Kansas City has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Chiefs have given up a touchdown reception by six players this year.

Kansas City has allowed only one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of five players have run for at least one TD versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have given up at least two rushing TDs to just one player this year.

